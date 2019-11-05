Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income and other securities on exchanges, markets and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point set a $18.00 price target on Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Virtu Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Virtu Financial by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 46,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI raised its position in Virtu Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 144,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 32,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Virtu Financial by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 149,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

