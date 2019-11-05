Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Shares Up 7%

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.62 and last traded at $37.11, 147,427 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 54,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 764.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.