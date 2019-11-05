Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 240 at Deutsche Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 144 ($1.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 188.79 ($2.47).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 161.98 ($2.12). 46,399,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion and a PE ratio of -5.74. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

