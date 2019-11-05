Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €57.20 ($66.51) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VNA. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.43 ($62.13).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €47.20 ($54.88) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.23. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €39.40 ($45.81) and a 52-week high of €48.95 ($56.92). The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

