Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €60.00 by UBS Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.43 ($62.13).

Shares of VNA opened at €47.15 ($54.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €46.46 and a 200 day moving average of €45.23. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €39.40 ($45.81) and a 12 month high of €48.95 ($56.92).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

