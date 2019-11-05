Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.56 and last traded at $133.56, approximately 1,272 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 718% from the average daily volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.55.

About Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets women's intimate apparel primarily in Japan. It operates through three segments: Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), and Peach John. The company offers foundation garments, including brassieres and girdles; and lingerie, such as slips, bra-slips, and women's briefs.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.