Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s stock price was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 1,904,414 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,137,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark set a $5.00 price objective on Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tilman J. Fertitta bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Stough bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,094,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,050. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,810,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,856 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,530 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,976 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

