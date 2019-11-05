Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 433,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 18.8% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 14.2% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 315,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.65.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $118.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93. The firm has a market cap of $334.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

