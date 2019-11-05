Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

NYSE:HCC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,423. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 46.01% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $287.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dale W. Boyles acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,450,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,139,000 after purchasing an additional 547,190 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 150,325 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 550,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,398,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,023,000 after purchasing an additional 322,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,201,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 106,216 shares in the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

