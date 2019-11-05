Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

WM stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.54. 166,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,638. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

