Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 4,955 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $366,372.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,487.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $5.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,736. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.86. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -9.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 625.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $292,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $1,635,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wayfair by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 218.0% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

