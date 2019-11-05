Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $138,317.13 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider James R. Miller sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $138,317.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,423.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of W traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,739. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.86. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $173.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.95.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on W. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

