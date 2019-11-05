Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $142.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on W. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.79.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.87. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $173.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average of $131.95.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $37,389.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $401,724.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,045 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,451 shares of company stock worth $3,222,692. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $1,635,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 218.0% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.