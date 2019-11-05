Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after buying an additional 9,669,780 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13,410.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,626,000 after buying an additional 1,792,893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after buying an additional 1,528,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $180,697,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.98. The company had a trading volume of 356,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,157. The firm has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $105.03 and a one year high of $140.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average of $132.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

