Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $307,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,480,588,000 after purchasing an additional 522,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,944,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $601,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,359,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $377,608,000 after purchasing an additional 54,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 889.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Target by 21.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $878,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,070. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $114.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average of $92.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

