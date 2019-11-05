Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 752 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $357,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,828 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,885.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,476 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $445,165.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,569 shares of company stock valued at $691,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.54. 1,699,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,840,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $245.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

