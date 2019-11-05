Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price objective on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $83.00 target price on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

TDOC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.97. The stock had a trading volume of 89,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,319. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $570,268.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,117.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,057 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.