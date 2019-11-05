Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,154,000 after buying an additional 1,169,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,647,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $636,750,000 after buying an additional 76,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after buying an additional 1,304,949 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,794,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $207,461,000 after buying an additional 90,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,893,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,171,000 after buying an additional 549,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of WBA traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.