Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $925,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Stoering sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $316,695.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,071.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XEL traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. 3,061,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

