Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 704 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 674,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 69.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 51.6% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $999,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UA. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Shares of UA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. 352,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,715. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

