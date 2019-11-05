Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,357,000 after acquiring an additional 814,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,486,000 after acquiring an additional 652,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,655,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,814,000 after acquiring an additional 91,517 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,466,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,070,000 after acquiring an additional 50,584 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.