Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen set a $104.00 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ WING opened at $77.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $107.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,159,000 after acquiring an additional 204,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 375.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,476,000 after acquiring an additional 920,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 98.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

