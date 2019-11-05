Wedbush Comments on Columbia Sportswear’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $5.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $90.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $109.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4,581.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

