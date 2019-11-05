Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Habit Restaurants’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HABT. Zacks Investment Research raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Habit Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ HABT opened at $10.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Habit Restaurants has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.41 million, a P/E ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Habit Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Habit Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 12.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 11,464.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 5.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

