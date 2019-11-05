Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 559,998 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.43% of FirstEnergy worth $111,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,113,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,529,000 after acquiring an additional 783,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2,004.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,868,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,274,000 after purchasing an additional 479,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,396,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,838,000 after purchasing an additional 62,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,555,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 583,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,817. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

