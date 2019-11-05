Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,764,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.72% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $57,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 140,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

MFA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 153,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. MFA FINL INC/SH has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 61.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. MFA FINL INC/SH’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

