Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $38.92 Million Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,563 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of Cigna worth $38,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its holdings in Cigna by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 6,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.14.

NYSE CI traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

