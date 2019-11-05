Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,629 shares during the period. Marvell Technology Group accounts for about 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.52% of Marvell Technology Group worth $85,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,179,000 after buying an additional 55,005,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,265,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,718,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,986,000 after buying an additional 5,619,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,350,000.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $372,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,576.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,933 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,532 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. 638,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,097. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

