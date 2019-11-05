Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 14,736 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,736 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.53% of Aspen Technology worth $44,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $117.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.05. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $269,854.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $406,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

