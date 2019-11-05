Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE: CTB):

10/29/2019 – Cooper Tire & Rubber was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/29/2019 – Cooper Tire & Rubber was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2019 – Cooper Tire & Rubber was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/23/2019 – Cooper Tire & Rubber had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Cooper Tire & Rubber was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cooper Tire continues to develop great products with superior design and functionality, which will likely cater to the market demand in all regions. Beside product development, the company is also forming partnerships with fast-growing retailers to offer products to a larger customer base. Hence, widening product development, along with new partnerships, will aid the company to witness growth in the market. Cooper Tire is well positioned due to its good-quality brands, loyal customer base, efficient workforce, strong technical capabilities and network of manufacturing facilities. However, the international segment is challenged by conditions within the China new vehicle market and a weak replacement tire market in Europe. Further, higher raw materials costs will likely hamper Cooper Tire's margins in the near term.”

9/27/2019 – Cooper Tire & Rubber had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. 15,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,796. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.96 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

