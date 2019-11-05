Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Potlatchdeltic (PCH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

10/28/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/25/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/15/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/4/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/2/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

10/2/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/12/2019 – Potlatchdeltic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.39. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 180.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 124,701 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

