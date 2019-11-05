Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Weight Watchers International stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. 4,537,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $369.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WW shares. Bank of America raised Weight Watchers International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Weight Watchers International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weight Watchers International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price objective on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $195,405.00. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

