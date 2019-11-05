Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Weis Markets stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.52. 4,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,047. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.97 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.76%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

