Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WBT. Citigroup upgraded Welbilt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.71.

NYSE WBT opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 52.45% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Johnson acquired 13,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $200,010.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,927,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welbilt by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,707,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,913 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Welbilt by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,529,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,440,000 after acquiring an additional 464,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,031,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in Welbilt by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,764,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,892 shares during the period.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

