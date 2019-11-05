Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61-1.63 billion (+1.5-2.5%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBT. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Welbilt in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Welbilt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of WBT traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 41,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 52.45% and a net margin of 4.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Johnson bought 13,496 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

