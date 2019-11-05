Wells Fargo & Co Boosts RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $180.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.33.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.05. 226,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,824. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.03. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $195.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,839,000 after purchasing an additional 355,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,556,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,583,000 after purchasing an additional 260,363 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 370,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

