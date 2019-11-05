Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

NYSE PNM traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. 22,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,266. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,402,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 449,729 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 5,554.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 351,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,394,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,285,000 after purchasing an additional 187,521 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,249,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

