Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wendys in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.55.

Shares of WEN opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Wendys has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.64 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock valued at $49,468,264. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wendys by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 577,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 145,721 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Wendys by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 27,993 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Wendys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 125,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Wendys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

