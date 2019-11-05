Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $666.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WES stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,577. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.80%.

WES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

In other news, Director David J. Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.