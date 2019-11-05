Westwater Resources (WWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of WWR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 1,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,039. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. Westwater Resources has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

