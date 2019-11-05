Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,701,000 after buying an additional 419,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecolab by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after buying an additional 5,283,861 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,535,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,352,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,628,000 after buying an additional 150,379 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.83. 752,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.54.

In related news, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

