Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 126.4% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 523.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.23. The stock had a trading volume of 179,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $109.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,916,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.28.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.