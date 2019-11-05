Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Linde by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,326 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4,412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,407,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,087,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,785,000 after acquiring an additional 110,405 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.94. 42,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $206.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

