Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,646 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,102 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,498,000 after acquiring an additional 985,612 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 85,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.88. 97,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

