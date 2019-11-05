Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.01. 313,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $54.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

