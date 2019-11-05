Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,178 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in CSX by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.98.

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.79. 271,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

