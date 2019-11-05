Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Whitecap Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. Cormark analyst A. Arif expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Whitecap Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.53.

WCP opened at C$4.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.54%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$816,236.32. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.61 per share, with a total value of C$36,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,119,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,651,269.69. Insiders have acquired 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $166,192 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

