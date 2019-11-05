Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $352.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

