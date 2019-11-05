Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Concerned with Williams Companies’ high debt burden and regulatory setbacks suffered by its Constitution Pipeline project, the company’s recommendation is being downgraded to ‘Underperform’. Williams' high leverage of 55% restricts the financial flexibility of the firm to tap on growth opportunities. Further, Constitution Pipeline has been denied water permit by both New York DEC and FERC due to environmental reasons, crushing the company's hopes to make the project operational till 2019. This has diluted the near-term earnings outlook. As it is, Williams displays weak earnings surprise history, failing to beat estimates in two out of last four quarters. One also need to factor the WMB’s extensive exposure to natural gas, which translates into uncertain near-term outlook for the company.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

WMB opened at $23.33 on Friday. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,328.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,000 shares of company stock worth $788,900. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,802 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 62,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,904,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $502,945,000 after acquiring an additional 269,500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,609,000 after acquiring an additional 101,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 265.9% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

