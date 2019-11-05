WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Stock Price Up 0%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.05 and last traded at $52.05, approximately 198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 656,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,647,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after buying an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter.

